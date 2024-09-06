13-foot-long Burmese python removed from home near Syracuse after owner overwhelmed by its size

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 13-foot-long python was removed from someone's home in western New York.
Officials say the Burmese python was in a home near Syracuse.
When officials entered the house, they found the snake in a five-foot enclosure.
The owner was surprised how fast the snake grew and became overwhelmed by its size.
Authorities have since relocated the 3-year-old snake to the Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo.
Burmese pythons can reach lengths of up to 17 feet.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.