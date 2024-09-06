13-foot-long Burmese python removed from home near Syracuse after owner overwhelmed by its size

Officials found the 13-foot Burmese python in an enclosure inside a home near Syracuse.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A 13-foot-long python was removed from someone's home in western New York.

Officials say the Burmese python was in a home near Syracuse.

When officials entered the house, they found the snake in a five-foot enclosure.

The owner was surprised how fast the snake grew and became overwhelmed by its size.

Authorities have since relocated the 3-year-old snake to the Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo.

Burmese pythons can reach lengths of up to 17 feet.

