14-year-old charged with aggravated arson for allegedly starting 52-acre wildfire in South Jersey

EVESHAM, New Jersey -- A 14-year-old has been charged with allegedly starting one of the several wildfires that spread across New Jersey in the last month.

Evesham police say on October 30 at approximately 1 p.m., officers responded to a forest fire in the area of Sycamore Avenue near the Berlin Township border.

Over the next several days, authorities say the blaze burned 52 acres of land.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Evesham Fire Department combatted the flames. Thankfully, authorities say no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Through an investigation into how the fire started, police say they discovered that the fire had been intentionally set by a teenager.

On November 7, the teen was arrested without incident.

He has since been charged with aggravated arson and causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

Investigators did not say how the 14-year-old started the wildfire.

Police now say a separate blaze -- dubbed the "Bethany Run Wildfire" that began on November 7 in the area of Sycamore Drive -- is under investigation for possibly being connected to the October 30 blaze.

The latest fire spread across 375 acres before it was contained after multiple days. Authorities say no structures were threatened in this incident as well.

An investigation into these incidents is still underway. Anyone with information is asked to contact Evesham police at 856-983-1116.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.