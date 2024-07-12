14-year-old Utah girl goes missing in Mexico, prompting search involving FBI

Elizabeth "Ely" Gonzalez was last seen on June 30.

The FBI is now assisting in the search for a Utah teen who disappeared while visiting relatives in Mexico City last month.

Elizabeth "Ely" Gonzalez, 14, was last seen on June 30 in the San Juan Tlihuaca neighborhood, according to Mexico City authorities. Although her current whereabouts are unknown, investigators believe she is still in Mexico, the FBI said.

Authorities have seen video they say shows an adult manipulated Gonzalez to get into a taxi, FBI Special Agent Steven Hymas told Salt Lake City ABC affiliate KTVX. She has not been seen since.

An Amber Alert was activated for Gonzalez on July 1, Mexico City authorities said.

Gonzalez was wearing dark blue jeans, a black hoodie and black and white Vans when she was last seen. She is described as 5-foot-1, weighing 140 pounds and with brown eyes and brown hair.

Elizabeth "Ely" Gonzalez, 14, is seen in an undated photo provided by the FBI. FBI

Gonzalez's mother, Alma Soreque, said she had spoken to her daughter the morning she went missing.

Later that day, she received a call from her family saying Gonzalez had walked to a nearby store for a soda and never returned home, Soreque told ABC4.

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call its Salt Lake City field office at 801-579-1400. You can also contact your local FBI office, the nearest U.S. Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.