Annual Bronx 152nd Street Cultural Festival held ahead the National Puerto Rican Day Parade

BRONX (WABC) -- The 152nd Street Cultural Festival on Saturday is a celebration of Puerto Rican culture and also kicks off the National Puerto Rican Day Parade.

"El Condado de la Salsa," the National Puerto Rican Day Parade has hosted the annual cultural event in the Bronx since 1995.

The family-friendly event is free and offers activities, entertainment, dancing, face painting, arts and crafts, and other surprises.

Kiosks line the street with local vendors selling traditional food and artisans displaying and selling their art.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. between Jackson and Tinton Avenues.

The 152nd Street Cultural Festival is the kick-off leading up to the parade on 5th Avenue.

The National Puerto Rican Day Parade's theme Un Pueblo, Muchas Voces (One Nation, Many Voices) celebrates the creativity and diversity of thought in Puerto Rico and across the diaspora.

Everything you need to know about the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City here.

