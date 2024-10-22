Iconic Magnolia Bakery to offer THC-infused goods in collaboration with Rise Dispensaries

NEW YORK (WABC) -- An iconic New York bakery is set to move into the cannabis business in the state.

The famous Magnolia Bakery has teamed up with the edible company "Incredibles" to offer THC-infused versions of two of its classic desserts.

THC-infused chocolate bars of their Banana Pudding and Red Velvet desserts will be available at Rise Dispensaries in New York beginning this week, and online by the end of the month.

The product will soon be available in New Jersey as well. And for people not living in the Tri-state area, customers over 21-year-old will be able to order the goods online.

"Magnolia Bakery has been a New York institution for nearly 30 years, and after the overwhelming response to our collaboration chocolate bars last year, we're thrilled to bring them home to New York and New Jersey," Dominic O'Brien, SVP of Revenue at Green Thumb, said in a statement.

