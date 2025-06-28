Teen critically wounded in shooting near Newark hospital

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 16-year-old girl was critically wounded in a shooting down the block from Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

The gunfire rang out shortly before 5:30 p.m. Friday on Huntington Terrace near Lehigh Avenue

The teen wound up being taken to University Hospital nearly 15 minutes away.

There are no specifics on her injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

