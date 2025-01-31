Police looking for suspect after teen shot at NYCHA houses in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a teenager was shot at the NYCHA Albany houses in Crown Heights Brooklyn on Thursday.
Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the leg at 4:52 p.m. at 1414 Bergen Street.
The teen was taken to Kings County Hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.
Police said the suspect was a male wearing all black and fled on foot.
The investigation is ongoing.
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.