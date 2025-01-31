Police looking for suspect after teen shot at NYCHA houses in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a teenager was shot at the NYCHA Albany houses in Crown Heights Brooklyn on Thursday.

Police said a 16-year-old was shot in the leg at 4:52 p.m. at 1414 Bergen Street.

The teen was taken to Kings County Hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

Police said the suspect was a male wearing all black and fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

