16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn Park after dispute, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was stabbed after a dispute in a Brooklyn park on Tuesday night, police said.
Police said the teen was stabbed in Sternberg Park in Williamsburg at 7 p.m.
The teen reportedly got into a dispute with an older man who used an unknown object to stab the victim in the stomach, police said.
No arrests have been made.
