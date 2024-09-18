16-year-old stabbed in Brooklyn Park after dispute, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 16-year-old was stabbed after a dispute in a Brooklyn park on Tuesday night, police said.

Police said the teen was stabbed in Sternberg Park in Williamsburg at 7 p.m.

The teen reportedly got into a dispute with an older man who used an unknown object to stab the victim in the stomach, police said.

No arrests have been made.

