18-year-old shot in head on basketball court in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An 18-year-old man was shot in the head in Brooklyn on a basketball court on Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the shooting happened at E. 81st Street and Flatlands Avenue, in Canarsie, at 5:41 p.m.

One person of interest is in custody and police said they are still searching for a male suspect, who fled towards Avenue J.

The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.

