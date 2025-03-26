24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
'F-18s LAUNCH': Atlantic publishes purported Yemen strike details from Signal chat

The White House has sought to minimize the national security breach.

ByJon Haworth and David Brennan ABCNews logo
Wednesday, March 26, 2025 2:06PM
Messages with Yemen war plans accidentally shared with reporter appear 'authentic': Official
The White House said Monday a Signal group chat discussing a U.S. attack on Houthis in Yemen "appears to be authentic."

WASHINGTON -- The Atlantic on Wednesday published a new article detailing purported information about recent American strikes in Yemen it says was accidentally shared with a journalist via Signal by senior members of President Donald Trump's National Security Council.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

RELATED: 'Extreme alarm': Democrats demand answers after Signal chat firestorm

ABC News' Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

