2 arrested as anti-ICE protesters return to Lower Manhattan in third night of demonstrations

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is keeping an eye on anti-ICE protests Thursday and this upcoming weekend.

Wednesday night's protests were not as intense as Tuesday's with just two people arrested compared to Tuesday when 86 people were arrested.

Wednesday night was still tense at times with demonstrators pushing and shoving police.

Demonstrators were cuffed for not clearing the access point to Federal Plaza.

Just like earlier in the week, demonstrations started at Foley Square before moving down Broadway, and later up to the Manhattan Detention Center.

Things were much calmer though Wednesday night compared to Tuesday when protestors clashed with police, throwing items at officers and even throwing garbage and traffic cones into the road.

The NYPD says they have things under control and do not need federal intervention.

The police commissioner says they do not engage in civil enforcement and do not know where ICE is in the city or where they're conducting raids.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch said their responsibility is to maintain safety and order on the streets.

But meanwhile, in Los Angeles protests continued across LA County.

Dozens of people were arrested Wednesday.

Protests have popped up outside of hotels where ICE agents were rumored to be staying.

Thousands of National Guard troops and 700 Marines were deployed to the Los Angeles area.

The Marines are expected to be serving alongside National Guard troops within the next 48 hours.

A curfew is also in effect for a part of Downtown LA where protests and marches have been happening for days.

City leaders have been speaking up about ICE raids across Southern California.

The mayor of Huntington Park got emotional during a press conference.

"These are Americans. Whether they have a document or they don't, you're dealing with Americans. So please remember that if you're ever put in a situation or asked to do something, remember, you are dealing with Americans," said Eduardo Martinez, mayor of Huntington Park.

In New York City, the NYPD is preparing for more protests. There's another protest expected at Foley Square on Thursday and a mass protest planned on Saturday at Bryant Park.

