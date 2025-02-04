2 arrested during FBI search in Diamond District in connection to burglaries targeting pro athletes

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- The FBI is searching locations in Manhattan's Diamond District in connection with the recent rash of burglaries targeting professional athletes. There are two arrests.

A search warrant was executed at 75 West 47th Street on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. Another warrant was executed in Florida.

"FBI-NY carried out an arrest in that vicinity based on a warrant out of the Eastern District of New York," a spokesman for the office told ABC News.

Those arrested are accused of creating a marketplace for the stolen items, buying from the thieves and then selling the goods, sources familiar with the case told ABC News.

The items the sources describe as luxury goods were taken from the homes of athletes while they were out of their homes playing their sports.

Investigators were not able to say if any merchandise taken from any celebrities homes was recovered at a diamond business on the second floor.

The charges are expected to be unsealed later Tuesday.

(ABC News contributed to this report.)

