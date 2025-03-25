2 charged in $1.7M heist of Hartsdale jewelry store, prosecutors say

Marcus Solis has more on the jewelry store robbery arrests.

Marcus Solis has more on the jewelry store robbery arrests.

Marcus Solis has more on the jewelry store robbery arrests.

Marcus Solis has more on the jewelry store robbery arrests.

HARTSDALE, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two men were arrested in the robbery of a jewelry store in Hartsdale, New York in which approximately $1.7 million of jewelry was stolen.

Prosecutors said 26-year-old Kevin Williams and 24-year-old Byron Wilson were arrested Tuesday morning in New Jersey.

Two other suspects are still being sought in the December 16, 2024 heist at a Tarrytown Jewelers in the Westchester Square shopping plaza.

Court documents contain surveillance images that show the suspects in New Jersey prior to the heist, the morning a Jeep was reported stolen. A couple of hours later, the suspects are seen exiting the vehicle with sledgehammers and breaking through the front window of the store.

Once inside, they smashed a number of glass displays using the hammers and filled up bags with the stolen loot.

Surveillance video captures a customer cowering in fear. They were briefly move out of the way so that one of the intruders could get to the jewelry in display counters. The loot was then carried out in bags to a waiting vehicle.



According to prosecutors, they made off with diamonds, rings, necklaces, and earrings as well as 70 Rolex watches worth an estimated $1 million.

Prosecutors said earlier that morning, Williams and Wilson's phones were pinged within a few blocks of the car that the license plate is believed to have been stolen from.

After the robbery, GPS tracked Williams phone to New York City's Diamond District.

Prosecutors say Williams and Wilson posed for pictures with stacks of cash after allegedly selling some of the jewelry in the Diamond District.



The acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District stated, "Today's arrests should make clear that if you commit such brazen and dangerous crimes in this district, we will find you and hold you responsible."

Both suspects, who are from Irvington, New Jersey, are being held without bail and are charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.

They are also under investigation for a possible connection to similar robberies in Nassau County.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.