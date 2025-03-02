2 firefighters, 3 others injured in Upper East Side apartment fire

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion at a Manhattan high rise on Saturday.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. off East 69th Street. When firefighters arrived, they found a fire in the basement.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. Three other people were also injured, but only one was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

