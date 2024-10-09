2 men accused of stealing motorcycles, assaulting witness walking his dog on Long Island

Stacey Sager has the latest on the two men accused of stealing five motorcycles and kidnapping a bystander in New Hyde Park.

NEW HYDE PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two men from Brooklyn were arrested after police say they stole five motorcycles from a shop in New Hyde Park and assaulted a witness who saw them committing the crime.

It happened Aug. 13 at Gold Coast Motorsports on Jericho Turnpike just before 4:30 a.m.

Police say Tristan Livingston and Justin St. Hill, both 27 years old, broke into the store and stole the motorcycles worth approximately $125,000.

A 75-year-old man was walking his dog at the time and saw the suspects breaking into the store next to his flooring business.

Police say the suspects dragged, beat and held the man while preventing him to leave. They also noted at one point the witness tried to flag down help and also told the suspects he would call police.

"At 75 years of age, opening up a business at 4:30 in the morning, that man doesn't deserve anything but a nice cup of coffee," said Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder. "And instead they wreaked havoc on this gentleman that night."

The victim was able to escape after a struggle with the suspects.

After nearly two months of detective work, the suspects were found and arrested on Tuesday at their home in Brooklyn.

Both suspects are charged with burglary, kidnapping and assault.

"He fought these guys," added Ryder. "He got punched, kicked, hit with a pipe. And he still threw some punches and was able to get up and get away."

Authorities say he persevered and they want him to know that police never stopped trying either.

"We don't give up on our victims, we keep pursuing you, and we will continue to pursue you," Ryder said.

Livingston has a prior history including criminal possession of a weapon and forgery and St. Hill has a prior history including burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

