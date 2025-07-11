2 men dead after hit-and-run in Sunset Park

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Two men are dead after a hit-and-run in Sunset Park, Brooklyn on Friday morning.

It happened at Third Avenue and 52nd Street.

The victims are believed to be in their 40s and 50s.

The men were found on the road around 4:30 a.m. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

They were believed to have been struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Third Avenue.

Police are looking for a dark gray BMW with heavy front-end damage.

It's not yet know what led to the deadly crash. So far, there are no arrests.

