2 men wanted in violent home invasion in Flushing, 2 senior citizens robbed

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police released new video of two men wanted for a violent home invasion in Queens.

The NYPD said the two men kicked open a door to a home early Wednesday morning on Sanford Avenue in Flushing.

Once inside, police say they punched and choked a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man.

The suspects then stole $750 before running off.

The victims sustained pain and bruising to their necks and heads, but refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

