2 window washers safe after rigging comes loose outside high-rise in Columbus Circle

COLUMBUS CIRCLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after window washing rigging became disabled on a building at Columbus Circle on Friday morning.

It happened at One Columbus Circle around 10 a.m.

The FDNY believes two workers were in the rigging at some point, but they are now believed to be safe inside on the 18th floor.

Few other details were released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

