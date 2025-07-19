2 people killed after being struck by vehicle in Chinatown

CHINATOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two people were killed after being struck by a vehicle in Manhattan's Chinatown on Saturday morning.

Citizen App video shows police responding just before 7:30 a.m. to the scene of the crash near Canal Street and Bowery.

According to the NYPD, a Chevy Impala was traveling westbound on the Manhattan Bridge when it exited and collided with a parked, unoccupied police van. Officials say the car then collided with a male bicyclist and a woman who was on the sidewalk at the time of the incident.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

There are currently no arrests as authorities try to determine what led up to the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

