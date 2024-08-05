2 women shoved off subway platform at Delancey Street-Essex Street station

Police are investigating after two women were pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan.

Police are investigating after two women were pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan.

Police are investigating after two women were pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan.

Police are investigating after two women were pushed onto subway tracks in Manhattan.

LOWER EAST SIDE (WABC) -- Two women were pushed onto the tracks at a Lower East Side subway station by another woman, who was quickly apprehended by police.

The victims, both 28-years-old, were shoved off the northbound F line platform at the Delancey Street/Essex Street station just after 2:15 a.m.

Officers were already assigned to the station and rushed to the women's aid.

They detained a female suspect, with charges pending.

It is unclear why the suspect, who did not appear to know the victims, pushed them onto the tracks.

The women were taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition for treatment of minor injuries.

ALSO READ | MTA stops construction on Second Avenue subway amid congestion pricing pause

Josh Einiger has details on the construction pause.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.