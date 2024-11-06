Seeing red: How New York City voting trends have changed

Dan Krauth has details on the shift in NYC voting patterns in this election.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In New York, Vice President Kamala Harris won the state, but by a smaller margin than recent democratic presidential candidates.

The Empire State didn't just experience a strong Republican turnout, so did New York City, where voting patterns have changed over the past four years.

An election map created by the Center for Urban Research at City University of New York shows more neighborhoods turning red this year compared to 2020. That Includes portions of Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx.

Election analysts says it's part of a nationwide trend.

"When you're paying attention to the swing states and you're not paying attention to what's happening in some other places, those other places can shift under your feet," said Professor Josh Pasek of the University of Michigan.

You can search each district to see which candidate won and by how many votes:

"I think it says comparatively that the Trump message is working in a number of communities, that it resonates with a bunch of people and there has been nationally a pretty significant shift toward Trump this cycle," said Pasek.

It also could mean traditional voting patterns could change in local elections moving forward, including next year's mayoral campaign.

"My guess is that, functionally, New York City is still going to lean left as it were even among the Republican candidates who are vying for any office there but how that line is drawn is a question going forward," said Pasek.

