Selena Gomez, Martin Short, Steve Martin earn Emmy nominations for 'Only Murders in the Building'

LOS ANGELES -- Hulu's hit series, "Only Murders in the Building, is celebrating its 21 Emmy nominations, which includes Best Outstanding Comedy.

Additionally, Martin Short and Steve Martin are both nominated for Lead Actor and Selena Gomez earned her first acting nomination for Lead Actress.

Gomez, who's also an executive producer on the show, is now the most-nominated Latina producer ever.

And Martin, who just turned 79, broke his own record as the oldest Lead Actor nominee in Emmys history.

Series newcomers Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd are also nominated for their supporting performances, along with Matthew Broderick and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Martin's singing performance was a Season 3 highlight. And now, "Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did it" is nominated for Original Music and Lyrics.

If it wins, songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul would join the EGOT club.

Meanwhile, there's a brand new season for fans coming soon.

Watch the premiere of Season 4 of "Only Murders in the Building" on Aug. 27 on Hulu.

