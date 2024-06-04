Houston's New Faces of Pride making final touches on 1st celebration

HOUSTON, Texas -- Organizers of the city's newest LGBTQ+ Pride parade and celebration have entered its rainbow-colored home stretch.

Houston's New Faces of Pride will mark its first-ever festival and nighttime parade downtown on Saturday, June 22.

President Bryan Cotton told ABC13 he already feels a sense of accomplishment, even before the parade steps off onto Smith St.

"We saw a need in the community and we met it," Cotton said. "That was supporting, uplifting and highlighting other small nonprofits in the community that are doing amazing things. That is our lane that we're focused on staying in."

The new organization made an entrance last fall, announcing it would stage its own Pride parade and festival one week earlier than Pride Houston's celebration.

Vice President Felicia Flores said their team immediately went to work to serve the LGBTQ+ community, leveraging its platform to help supply homeless youth at Grace Place and Tony's Place with jackets and backpacks for the winter.

Each month, the organization hosts a community happy hour to help amplify the work of inclusive nonprofit organizations.

Cotton also said New Faces sought in its first year to widen the tent on inclusion and representation, reflecting every part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Before the Pride celebration, New Faces will host a mocktail party on Saturday, June 15 for sober LGBTQ+ and allied revelers at Z on 23 Rooftop Bar.

Five grand marshals were announced last month for the 2024 parade, along with a big list of performers for its festival, including openly gay country artists Chris Housman and Billy Gilman.

ABC13 will be livestreaming all the sights and sounds of Houston's New Faces of Pride Parade on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m.

After the parade, New Faces will take over Post Houston for its Planet Pink afterparty from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Click here for ticket information.

Houston's New Faces of Pride Parade Route

Parade steps off on Smith St. at Lamar St., heading north

East (right) on Walker St.

South (right) on Milam St.

Disbands at Milam St. and Jefferson St.

