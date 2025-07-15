2025 Emmy nominations: Full list of nominees

From "The Bear" to "The Handmaid's Tale," which shows could be honored for the 2025 Emmys? On The Red Carpet takes a look at the contenders.

From "The Bear" to "The Handmaid's Tale," which shows could be honored for the 2025 Emmys? On The Red Carpet takes a look at the contenders.

From "The Bear" to "The Handmaid's Tale," which shows could be honored for the 2025 Emmys? On The Red Carpet takes a look at the contenders.

From "The Bear" to "The Handmaid's Tale," which shows could be honored for the 2025 Emmys? On The Red Carpet takes a look at the contenders.

LOS ANGELES -- Nominations for the 77th Emmy Awards are here.

The nominations, which will be announced in two parts this morning, will highlight stars and television shows over the past year, which have kept fans glued to their screens.

Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego said in a press release that the submissions this year "reflect the remarkable talent, innovation and breadth that define our industry."

Abrego added, "Great storytelling depends on the collaboration, dedication and vision of so many across our creative community."

2025 Emmy Nominations

The categories below will be updated in real-time:

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

- The Amazing Race

- RuPaul's Drag Race

- Survivor

- Top Chef

- The Traitors

Outstanding Talk Series

- The Daily Show

- Jimmy Kimmel Live

- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The remaining Emmy nominations will be announced during the official ceremony at 8:30 a.m. PST / 11:30 a.m. EST.

Check back here to watch the announcement live at that time!

