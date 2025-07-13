2025 MLB draft tracker live updates: Picks and analysis



The 2025 MLB draft is underway on ESPN, with the Washington Nationals starting things off by taking prep shortstop Eli Willits with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Los Angeles Angelsfollowed up by picking college pitcher Tyler Bremner and theSeattle Marinersnabbed another in Kade Anderson at third. TheColorado Rockiestook prep shortstop Ethan Holliday, who had been in the mix to go first overall, with the fourth pick, and theSt. Louis Cardinals rounded out the top five by selecting college pitcher Liam Doyle.

Who will be the biggest steals -- and stretches -- of Day 1?

Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.

1. Washington Nationals: Eli Willits, SS, Fort Cobb-Broxton HS (Okla.)

Draft ranking: No. 3

Who is Willits? The son of former Angels outfielder Reggie Willits, Eli is one of a deep group of high school shortstops in this draft. He reclassified to the 2025 class, so is one of the younger players in the draft, not turning 18 until December, a big plus in analytic draft models. He's a clear shortstop with a good hit tool and contact ability, with his future power outcome the biggest question mark as he turns pro.

Why the Nationals took him here: There was a lot of intrigue about which direction the Nationals would go in a draft without a slam-dunk No. 1 pick -- and Washington surprised everyone with this pick. Willits was one of the top players in this draft, but he was behind Ethan Holliday and Kade Anderson as options to go No. 1 overall. He's one of the youngest prospects in this draft -- and that's a very good thing for his potential, consideringCarlos Correa and Francisco Lindorwere also both 17-year-old shortstops on draft night.

There's also a chance that taking Willits here could come with some bonus-money savings that sets Washington up for some splashy picks in the coming rounds. -- Mullen

MLB player comp:Kevin McGonigle, with more speed and defense

2.Los Angeles Angels:Tyler Bremner, RHP, UC Santa Barbara

Draft ranking: No. 18

Who is Bremner? Bremner entered the season alongside Jamie Arnold as the top collegiate pitcher after a strong sophomore season and a summer pitching for USA Baseball's collegiate national team, but he scuffled early on with inconsistent stuff and results. He finished stronger, including a string of double-digit-strikeout games, and he threw strikes, walking just 19 batters in 77 innings with 111 strikeouts. He sits 94-96, touching 98, but his plus changeup might be his best offering while his slider was hit hard and backed up compared to 2024.

Why the Angels took him here: Two picks into this draft and teams are already sending a clear message, as Bremner is the second straight curveball: The talent at the top doesn't match that of recent drafts, so Washington and L.A. are likely saving money with their picks with underslot deals. Bremner does fit the Angels' model of drafting college prospects who can move quickly, but ESPN's Kiley McDaniel had Bremner ranked just 18th on his most recent draft board. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp:Michael Wacha with more upside

3.Seattle Mariners:Kade Anderson, LHP, LSU

Draft ranking: No. 1

Who is Anderson? Winner of the Most Outstanding Player award at the College World Series in leading LSU to the title after allowing one run in 17 innings, including a 1-0 shutout in the finals, Anderson topped Division I with 180 strikeouts, finishing 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA. Anderson had Tommy John surgery in high school, missing his senior season, but he's a polished lefty with a five-pitch repertoire if you include both his fastballs. His fastball carries well in the zone, and he commands it well, so it plays up over its 92-94 mph velocity (hitting 97).

Why the Mariners took him here:Seattle really couldn't have asked for a better situation than this. After seeing two surprise picks ahead of their No. 3 selection, the Mariners landed the breakout star of this year's College World Series and one of the surest players in this draft. Though Anderson lacks the true ace upside of recent college picksPaul SkenesandChase Burns, the left-hander is a polished starter who should move quickly through the minors and could be part of an already-strong Seattle rotation sooner rather than later.-- Mullen

MLB player comp:Max Fried

4.Colorado Rockies:Ethan Holliday, 3B, Stillwater HS (Okla.)

Draft ranking: No. 2

Who is Holliday? Yes, he's Matt's son and brother of Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday, the first pick in the 2022 draft. Like his brother, Ethan is a left-handed hitter, although he's much bigger (6-foot-4 compared to 6-foot) and built more like their dad, thus projects to have similar 30-homer power. He lacks the range to stay at shortstop but should be an above-average defender at third base. There are some concerns about his performance last summer on the showcase circuit and weak competition this spring in high school, but scouts love the swing and power ceiling.

Why the Rockies took him here: There was plenty of talk about Holliday being a possibility for the No. 1 pick, so the Rockies have to be happy about getting the player who might have the best chance of developing into a true major league star. His best-case scenario is reaching the majors as a power-hitting, good-fielding third baseman who turns into the Rockies' first franchise player since they traded away a power-hitting, good-fielding third baseman in Nolan Arenado. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp:Left-handed-hitting version of Matt Chapman or Eugenio Suarez

Draft ranking: No. 6

Who is Doyle? One of the three highly rated lefty collegiate pitchers, Doyle went 10-4 with a 3.20 ERA for the Vols, striking out 164 in 95 innings, finishing second in Division I in strikeouts and first in K's per nine. After sitting in the low 90s as a sophomore, Doyle sat in the mid-90s, peaking at 100 mph and often just blowing his heater by college hitters. He throws strikes, isn't afraid to pitch inside and backs up the fastball with a splitter and slider, pitches he'll probably have to deploy more often as a pro.

Why the Cardinals took him here: Doyle's fastball could play in the majors right now, and the Cardinals have long been in need of some hard-throwing additions to their system. The question here is if the rest of Doyle's arsenal and delivery can be strong enough to keep him in the rotation. Best case, St. Louis just added a strong part of its rotation for years to come -- but a potential closer or top setup option isn't a bad fallback plan either. -- Mullen

MLB player comp:Spencer Strider, if he was left-handed but had real questions about his command/stamina/delivery

6.Pittsburgh Pirates:Seth Hernandez, RHP, Corona HS (Calif.)

Draft ranking: No. 4

Who is Hernandez? No high school right-hander has ever gone first overall, but Hernandez put himself in that discussion as the clear top prep arm in the draft. With a projectable 6-4 frame, he followed up a strong summer in 2024 with a dominant high school season, touching triple digits but also showcasing a plus-plus changeup and an above-average 12-to-6 curveball with a high spin rate. He was athletic enough to play the field when he didn't pitch, which might help him overcome the risky history of first-round high school pitchers.

Why the Pirates took him here: The Pirates have Paul Skenes in the majors and Bubba Chandler, perhaps the top pitching prospect in the minors, in Triple-A, and now they've added Hernandez, who might have the most upside of any pitcher in the draft, with a fastball up to 100 mph and plus-plus changeup. He's a good athlete (he was a second-round prospect as a hitter), which is another plus. The only negative is the scary history of first-round pitching prospects, but Hernandez might be the best prep right-handed prospect in a decade. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp:Zac Gallen with more stuff or Devin Williams as a starter

7.Miami Marlins:Aiva Arquette, SS, Oregon State

Draft ranking: No. 9

Who is Arquette? The latest in the Oregon State pipeline that has produced first-round picks Nick Madrigal, Trevor Larnach, Adley Rutschman, Cooper Hjerpe and Travis Bazzana since 2018, Arquette is a Honolulu native who transferred from Washington and hit .354 with 19 home runs for the Beavers. Viewed as the best college position player, Arquette is 6-foot-5, leading many scouts to think he'll eventually move to third base even though he's agile enough for now to get a shot at shortstop.

Why the Marlins took him here: It's no secret that the Marlins are in need of some offensive thump throughout their system. In Arquette, they get one of the top hitters in college baseball and a prospect who should be able to supply some power while climbing quickly to the majors. It's hard to picture the 6-5, 220-pound Oregon State star sticking at shortstop for the long term, but he should have a home somewhere in Miami's infield. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: Somewhere on the Willy Adames to Isaac Paredes spectrum

8.Toronto Blue Jays:JoJo Parker, SS, Purvis HS (Miss.)

Draft ranking: No. 7

Who is Parker? Viewed as one of the most polished prep hitters in the draft, Parker was the Gatorade Mississippi Player of the Year (his twin brother, Jacob, is also a top prospect) and follows Konnor Griffin, taken ninth last year by the Pirates, as a Mississippi high schooler to go high in the draft. A left-handed batter, Parker has great hand-eye coordination and rarely swings and misses at anything in the zone. He has 20-homer potential, although he'll be tested to stick at shortstop long term.

Why the Blue Jays took him here: One of the many prep shortstops in a deep group, Parker's carrying tools are an outstanding bat to go with outstanding makeup. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him end up as the best hitter from this draft. WithBo Bichettepotentially leaving as a free agent, the Blue Jays could use a shortstop of the future, and Parker's bat could allow him to move quickly through the minors. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp:Less athletic Gunnar Henderson or Rafael Devers with less mass/power?

9.Cincinnati Reds:Steele Hall, SS, Hewitt-Trussville HS (Ala.)

Draft ranking: No. 13

Who is Hall? A plus-plus runner with grade 70 or 80 speed, Hall is the first Alabama prep shortstop drafted in the first round since Condredge Holloway went fourth overall in 1971 (Holloway didn't sign and became the first Black QB in the SEC at Tennessee). Hall reclassified to the Class of 2025 and doesn't turn 18 until later in July. He should be a lock to stay at shortstop with his range and arm and already shows average power and ability to lift the ball.

Why the Reds took him here: Great baseball name. Like Eli Willits, Hall reclassified into this draft class and is one of the youngest players who will be selected this year. Draft models love that, but that's not the only reason to be high on Steele. He's a strong athlete and runner who should stick at shortstop long term. The big question, though, is if his free-swinging style will work at the next level. -- Mullen

MLB player comp:Trea Turner with a dash of Jett Williams and a dusting of Anthony Volpe

10.Chicago White Sox:Billy Carlson, SS, Corona HS (Calif.)

Draft ranking: No. 8

Who is Carlson? Seth Hernandez's high school teammate, Carlson is how you draw up a prep shortstop: above-average-to-plus bat speed and raw power, an 80-grade arm (up to 97 mph as a pitcher), range in the field and game performance. He's still growing into his power and will have to overcome some concerns about his hit tool, but the defense should give him a high floor and there's five-tool potential here.

Why the White Sox took him here: As expected, we're now getting the run of prep shortstops. Carlson's calling card is his defense, featuring a Masyn Wynn-type cannon. He also has the range to stick at shortstop and impressive raw power. If the hit tool comes around, the upside is huge, and he fits in nicely in a White Sox system that is finally showing some long-term potential solutions on offense -- obviously a huge need at the big league level. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Bobby Witt Jr., but one tier lower in tools, and with questions if the ultimate offensive upside matches those tools (Jeremy Pena feels a bit closer)

11.Athletics:Jamie Arnold, LHP, Florida State

Draft ranking: No. 5

Who is Arnold? Arnold ranked third in Division I in strikeouts as a sophomore in 2024, behind only top-five picks Chase Burns and Hagen Smith, but pitched fewer innings in 2025 and saw his strikeout rate and strikeout-to-walk rate drop a bit. Still, he's viewed as a high-probability pick, with a fastball that sits in the 93 mph range from a low, easy delivery that he can pump up to 97, with a sweeping slider and feel for a plus changeup.

Why the Athletics took him here: Entering the season, Arnold was in the conversation to be the No. 1 pick, so getting him here has to make the A's happy. The Florida State left-hander is probably the second-safest pitcher in this draft, behind Kade Anderson, because of his polish and secondary stuff. Arnold's fastball is a class below some other recent top pitching prospects though, and that could limit him to be more of a mid-rotation starter than a future ace. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: A bit of Chris Sale and a bit of Nick Lodolo, if Arnold's command progresses

12.Texas Rangers:Gavin Fien, 3B, Great Oak HS (Calif.)

Draft ranking: No. 12

Who is Fien? Fien was one of the top prep hitters on the summer showcase circuit in 2024, but the 6-3 right-handed hitter struggled at times this spring during his regular high school season, not producing the same hard contact as consistently even though he was facing weaker competition. At his best, he has shown plus raw power with excellent bat speed and in-zone contact rates. He profiles well at third base with a strong arm.

Why the Rangers took him here: The Rangers have struggled to score runs the past two seasons following their World Series title in 2023, so it's probably not a surprise they would draft a hitter with one of the best hit/power combos in the draft. Fien should be able to stick at third base with a strong arm, but his bat is what will get him to the majors. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Austin Riley with a bit of Josh Jung mixed in

13.San Francisco Giants:Gavin Kilen, SS, Tennessee

Draft ranking: No. 20

Who is Kilen? After transferring from Louisville for his junior season, Kilen was one of the best players in the SEC, hitting .357 with 15 home runs. After walking just seven times as a sophomore, he toned down his aggressiveness with the Vols and showed better swing decisions, drawing 30 walks against just 27 strikeouts. He projects as contact over power although showed some high-end exit velocity results on occasion. He played both infield positions for the Vols, although his fringy arm probably pushes him to second base in the pros.

Why the Giants took him here: Not to be confused with Gavin Fien, taken one pick earlier, Gavin Kilen is one of the safest bats in this draft -- and the Giants take him a year after they selected James Tibbs III, one of the safest bats in the 2024 draft, at No. 13. Kilen's power took a big step forward at Tennessee this year after he transferred from Louisville, making him arguably the most productive hitter in one of the SEC's best lineups. Despite that production this season, Kilen's power is more likely to show up as average than plus in the majors, but his hit tool figures to play at any level. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: In theBrice Turangarea as maybe a shortstop, but probably second base with a solid lefty stick (but not huge tools)

14.Tampa Bay Rays:Daniel Pierce, SS, Mill Creek HS (Ga.)

Draft ranking: No. 19

Who is Pierce? Yet another prep infielder who looks like a lock to stick at shortstop, Pierce played for his dad's high school team in Georgia, with plus speed and a plus arm his strongest attributes. Scouts love his makeup, and he has produced against quality pitching on the showcase circuit and could add power to his right-handed swing as he gets stronger.

Why the Rays took him here: The Rays love drafting athletic middle infielders -- think of Carson Williams in the first round in 2021 and Theo Gillen in 2024 -- even if that player has to eventually move to the outfield (as was the case with Gillen). Pierce is a good bet to stay at shortstop and, as a coach's son, brings all those intangibles you would expect. He'll need to get stronger and add more power, but the Rays don't historically rush their prospects, so Pierce will have time to develop. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Jeremy Pena, if it all clicks

15.Boston Red Sox:Kyson Witherspoon, RHP, Oklahoma

Draft ranking: No. 10

Who is Witherspoon? The hard-throwing right-hander began his college career at a Florida junior college before playing two years for the Sooners, going 10-4 with a 2.65 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 95 innings this spring. He tops out at 99 mph and improved his walk rate from 4.5 per innings as a sophomore to 2.2. He throws both a slider and cutter and flashes a changeup and curveball as well. His twin brother, Malachi, also pitched for the Sooners and is also a prospect, although he projects as a fastball/slider reliever, whereas Kyson has the pitches and delivery to start.

Why the Red Sox took him here: While the Red Sox have been pumping out hitting prospects in recent years, pitching coming through the farm system hasn't exactly been a strength of theirs. Witherspoon has a chance to change that if everything clicks. He has power stuff and strong athleticism with the potential to be a legit swing-and-miss starter at the big league level. He isn't quite as safe a bet as the trio of college left-handers who went above him tonight, but some scouts believe the right-handed Witherspoon is on the verge of a breakout as the Red Sox land him here. -- Mullen

MLB player comp: Delivery and arsenal are shades of Dylan Cease, but command isn't there yet

16.Minnesota Twins:Marek Houston, SS, Wake Forest

Draft ranking: No. 22

Who is Houston? Wake Forest continues to pump out the first-rounders, with Houston following last year's first-round trio of Chase Burns, Nick Kurtz and Seaver King, who all went in the top 10. In 2023, it was Rhett Lowder and Brock Wilken. A gifted defender, Houston might be the best defensive shortstop in the draft. While he hit .354 with 15 home runs for the Demon Deacons, 11 of those home runs came at home in Wake Forest's hitter-friendly park. If there is some power here, Houston can develop into a starter; otherwise, he projects as a high-floor utility player.

Why the Twins took him here: A surefire shortstop, Houston might be the best collegiate defender in this draft and is right up there with Billy Carlson as the best overall defensive shortstop. That puts Houston in line as a potential long-term replacement for Carlos Correa, who is signed through 2028 (with some potential vesting options after that). The Twins do have Brooks Lee, their first-round pick from 2022, in the majors, but the jury remains out on both his bat and his glove. Houston will have to develop some power, but his glove alone should get him to the majors as at least a utility guy. -- Schoenfield

MLB player comp: Masyn Winn, if the offense continues to improve

17.Chicago Cubs:Ethan Conrad, RF, Wake Forest

Draft ranking: No. 30

Who is Conrad? Yet another Wake Forest transfer, Conrad played two seasons for Marist before landing at Wake, lighting up the scoreboard early on, when he hit .372 with seven home runs in 21 games before shoulder surgery ended his season early. A 6-4 lefty swinger, Conrad has the tools for both above-average hit and above-average power, although there is some concern about his aggressive approach. Although his numbers came before Wake's tougher ACC schedule, he did perform well in the Cape Cod League in the summer of 2024.

Why the Cubs took him here: If not for the shoulder injury he suffered in early April, there's a chance Conrad would not have been here for Chicago to take. He was one of the best performers in the ACC after coming over from Marist with a compact swing and gap-to-gap approach that should translate well to the pros. Conrad probably won't be a star, but he has a chance to be a player who both hits for a solid average and supplies some power for the Cubs. -- Mullen

18.Arizona Diamondbacks:Kayson Cunningham, SS, Johnson HS (Texas)

Draft ranking: No. 25

Who is Cunningham? Viewed as perhaps the best pure hitter in the draft, Cunningham has elite barrel control and bat speed with his left-handed swing and rarely swings and misses. Listed at 5-10, he's shorter than that, and there are some doubts about his ability to remain at shortstop, even though he's a plus runner. The swing is flat at times and will need to add some loft to reach some power. He's also 19 on draft day, a red flag under some draft models.

MLB player comp: Lefty-hitting Matt McLain, if the power comes