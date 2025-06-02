Tony Award nominees reflect ahead of Broadway's biggest night

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The stage is set for this year's Tony Awards and Broadway's biggest night is just days away.

It's been an incredible season -- unlike anything we've seen in recent years -- so it's sure to be a night filled with big wins and plenty of surprises.

In all, 29 shows were nominated and if you aren't caught up with all the happenings this season, we have you covered.

Forty-two musicals, plays and revivals opened this Broadway season.

Among them was a gypsy, a first lady named Mary, some battling dead divas, and a forgotten star on Sunset Boulevard.

"This is the dream," said Nicole Scherzinger, nominated for her role in "Sunset Boulevard." "It's my childhood dream come true. Like honestly and I know everybody says it, but yo, this is over thirty years in the making."

Before the big night, the Tony class of 2025 got together for some celebrating and conversation.

"I think about Gavin Creel, and I think about him being the first person who sort of pushed me to think about doing this role," said Audra McDonald, who is nominated for "Gypsy." "It's an honor to be here, and especially, I'm so proud of what we have created."

Not only is this year's competition tight with icons like McDonald and George Clooney in the mix, but the whole season has been a huge success.

Going into the awards, "Maybe Happy Ending," "Buena Vista Social Club," and "Death Becomes Her" lead the pack with 10 nominations each.

"It's all icing on the cake, and we all get to enjoy it together," said Megan Hilty, nominated for "Death Becomes Her."

Some of this year's nominated shows have been in the works for years, making the honor of a nomination all the more rewarding.

"We've been working on this show for eight years, and so to get six Tony nominations after all those years of developing it is phenomenal," said Jonathan Groff, nominated for "Just in Time."

The 2025 Tony Awards will take place on June 8 in New York City.

