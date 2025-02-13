2025 United Airlines NYC Half to now feature Brooklyn Bridge as part of race course

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 2025 United Airlines NYC Half will be introducing a new part of the race course for participants -- the Brooklyn Bridge.

The New York Road Runners made the announcement on Thursday that due to ongoing construction on South Street in Manhattan, the course will now cross the Brooklyn Bridge instead.

The change will mark the first time that a NYRR race has ever run across the Brooklyn Bridge, which will be in effect for the United Airlines NYC Half for the foreseeable future. Since 2018, the race has taken runners over the Manhattan Bridge.

As part of the new course, once runners reach the junction of Flatbush Avenue and Tillary Street in Brooklyn, they will turn left onto Tillary, then right onto Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard to cross the bridge. Runners will then take the exit ramp off the bridge to join the FDR Drive in Manhattan and continue their journey to the finish in Central Park.

Updated course maps and directions, as well as street closure information, will be made available on the race page.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.