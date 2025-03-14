Young man credits running for improving mental health, new career direction

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Running helped get one young man back on track - and not only find his purpose, but also find his passion for the sport and for life.

Gabriel Bautista, 25, had a business degree with a potential future in finance, but he started second guessing his path, which took a toll on his mental health.

Eventually, Bautista found running and that passion started to grow on Global Running Day in 2024 less than a year ago when he found a local running group called the Bronx Nomads.

From 5Ks to now the NYC Half in under a year, Bautista has learned a lot through running.

"It gave me the perspective that I could do anything that I wanted," he said. "I do feel like running has given me an opportunity."

And while running has helped him discover his passion and purpose, he also shifted his career to working as an advisor at Manhattan College and mentoring students with backgrounds similar to his.

Bautista said what he is most looking forward to Sunday as he covers 13.1 miles from Brooklyn's Prospect Park to Manhattan's Central Park is simply finishing.

As we count down to Sunday's NYC Half, meet one woman who isn't letting her medical diagnosis stop her from running the race.

