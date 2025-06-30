2026 NFL mock draft: Early predictions for first-round picks



We're a long way from the 2026 NFL draft -- the 2025 college football season is nearly two months away, after all -- but it's never too early to start breaking down film of the top prospects in the upcoming class. Based off that film and conversations I've had with scouts and talent evaluators throughout the league, I'm doing an early projection of all 32 picks in next year's draft.

The 1-32 order for this mock draft comes from ESPN's Football Power Index, which uses thousands of simulations to predict the 2025 NFL season. FPI right now has theCleveland Browns in the No. 1 spot, one of their two first-round picks. The Browns aren't alone in having multiple Round 1 picks, as the Los Angeles Ramswill also have two selections. Of course, a lot will change between now and when the 2026 draft starts next April in Pittsburgh. Prospects will move around draft boards, and some of these players will ultimately return to school for another year. One player you will not see in this mock draft is Texas quarterbackArch Manning; I still think he will stay in college for the 2026 season.

We have an entire season of game tape ahead of us -- and I admittedly haven't watched a ton on everyone just yet. So this is an early look meant to identify how things stand right now. Let's dive in with Cleveland. (Note: Underclassmen are marked with an asterisk.)

Cade Klubnik, QB, Clemson

Spending two picks on quarterbacks in 2025 --Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round) -- shouldn't prevent the Browns from looking for a long-term passer here. Klubnik enters the season as my No. 1 QB. In 2024, he threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, highlighted by a gutsy performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff (336 passing yards, three TDs, one INT). Klubnik reminds me of Baker Mayfield-- whom Cleveland selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 -- in terms of arm strength, mobility and playmaking awareness.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami*

Mauigoa enters his third college season as a player on the rise. After allowing five sacks during his true freshman season in 2023, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound right tackle didn't allow a sack last season and drew only three penalties. Mauigoa is best as a run blocker in a zone scheme, with quick feet and the agility to get to the second level. He'd serve as a replacement for disappointing 2022 first-rounderEvan Neal and join a youthful offense which also features 2025 first-round quarterback Jaxson Dart, star second-year receiverMalik Nabersand emerging running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.

T.J. Parker, DE, Clemson*

Tennessee has long needed a premier edge rusher, and Parker is definitely that. Not only did the 6-foot-3, 265-pound junior have 11 sacks last season, but he also forced six fumbles. He would be an ideal fit in the Titans' 3-4 base defense thanks to his ability to play in space and rush from multiple alignments. His quickness off the corner is the best in the class when watching last season's tape. While the Titans could use offensive help, Parker is the defensive menace they desire.

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas*

The Jets could look for a receiver to helpGarrett Wilson, but there's not one who's likely to be picked this high right now. Instead, defensive-minded head coach Aaron Glenn would get a true, three-down difference-maker. Hill was a stat-sheet filler in 2024, posting 113 tackles, 8 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a 32-yard pick-six. His range in coverage and blitzing ability reminds of Fred Warner, but at 6-foot-3, 235 pounds, Hill could get the Micah Parsonstreatment and move to an edge rusher role. That makes him the rare linebacker worthy of a top-five pick.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State*

Safeties usually get pushed down the board, but Downs is different. The 6-foot, 205-pounder is my No. 1 overall player because of his range, versatility and proven playmaker DNA. Downs has four interceptions in his two college seasons while showing the skills to play in the box or man center field as a deep safety. He's routinely utilized as an eraser against whatever offenses do best. The Saints need good football players throughout their roster, and there's no better one in this class than Downs.

Peter Woods, DT, Clemson*

The Panthers bucked conventional wisdom with their 2025 first-rounder, eschewing a defense that finished last in EPA for wide receiverTetairoa McMillan with the No. 8 pick. They did add edge rushersNic Scourton and Princely Umanmielenon Day 2, so now it's time for them to get defensive tackle Derrick Brownsome help. That's where the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Woods comes in. He posted three sacks and 17 pressures in 11 games this season, and his quickness and leverage would be a welcome fit in Carolina's revamped defense.

Rueben Bain Jr., Edge, Miami*

Seven of the Raiders' 11 picks in 2025 came on offense, including five of the first six. So it's time to pick up a defense that has to facePatrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix twice per season. Las Vegas needs to find Maxx Crosbyhelp on the edge, and Bain's speed-to-power ability could give it that Crosby complement. Bain has 11 sacks in his two college seasons, using his length to create space he can crash through with his trademark power. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain has the build and tools to make an immediate impact from the left edge.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State*

Upside is intriguing when devising summer mock drafts, and Tyson has the potential to rise into the top 10. At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, he reminds me ofJaxon Smith-Njigba with his route-running ability and poise in space while effortlessly moving through a route tree. Tyson broke out in 2024, catching 75 passes for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. But drops are a problem, with eight coming on 114 targets. If he cleans that up, Tyson has the speed and route technique to be a top-10 pick and a prime target for young Patriots QB Drake Maye, who has shown franchise potential.

Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama*

With two first-rounders in the 2026 draft, the Rams have plenty of flexibility. Proctor would already be one of the NFL's strongest players upon entering the league, as the 6-foot-7, 370-pounder plays with physicality and a mean streak that is impossible for defenders to handle when he's locked in. But Proctor isn't always on his A-game and can run hot-and-cold. The Rams are looking for an heir apparent to Rob Havensteinat right tackle and Proctor has more potential than any lineman in this class ... if he can improve his consistency.

Spencer Fano, OT, Utah*

It was surprising that the Seahawks waited until Round 7 to draft a tackle in 2025, considering thatAbraham Lucas' injuries have created instability at right tackle. If that continues, Seattle could go with a tackle very early in 2026. Fano has played both left and right tackle at Utah, but his size (6-foot-5, 304 pounds) has some scouts projecting him as an NFL guard. Fano enters 2025 as one of the nation's best linemen after allowing one sack in 2024, and his movement ability and understanding of angles and leverage make him an ideal NFL right tackle.

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

Anthony Richardson's injuries and lack of development led to the Colts signingDaniel Jonesthis offseason. Barring major improvement from Richardson (or a breakthrough by Jones), Indianapolis will be in search of a quarterback. Nussmeier showed flashes in his first season as a starter, throwing for 4,052 yards, 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The son of Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, Garrett plays with fire and energy and isn't afraid to take chances. If he cuts down on his interceptions, Nussmeier has the velocity, accuracy and playmaking ability to move up draft boards.

Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah*

With right tackleJack Conklin slowing down and unproven Dawand Jonesset to start at left tackle, it was a bit surprising that the Browns punted on the position in the 2025 draft. But 2026 looks deeper in true left tackle prospects, and Lomu is a player with considerable growth potential. He performed well as a redshirt freshman, allowing three sacks and committing one penalty. Lomu should break out further in 2025, with his easy movement ability in the run game and quick reaction time in pass protection. While Lomu isn't currently OT1, he has top-five potential if he expands on what he showed last season.

Keldric Faulk, Edge, Auburn*

The Cowboys enter the season still needing to sign Micah Parsons to a long-term extension. While they signedDante Fowler Jr.this offseason, Dallas needs more on the edge after passing on the position in the 2025 draft. At 6-foot-6, 288 pounds, Faulk is a versatile player who can play along the defensive line, from 3-technique to a true outside edge. He can generate pressure from inside and out, as evidenced by his 24 edge pressures and five interior pressures last season. Faulk's size and strength would be fun to pair with Parsons' speed.

Antonio Williams, WR, Clemson*

The Cardinals got excellent value early in the 2025 draft, getting defensive tackleWalter Nolen III and cornerback Will Johnson later than each player was expected to go. But receiver is still an area of concern opposite 2024 first-rounder Marvin Harrison Jr.Williams is my current WR1 after a 75-catch, 11-touchdown season as a sophomore in 2024. At 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Williams is a quick shifty wideout who has the ability to play outside and in the slot. That would make him an ideal complement to the bigger Harrison.

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee*

There are some questions about McCoy's status to start the season after he tore an ACL in January during offseason training, but there's no question about his tape. The 6-foot, 193-pound corner has six career interceptions and emerged as a true No. 1 CB last season. He has the length, height and speed to run with NFL-caliber wideouts and the ball skills to flip the field. He's my CB1 as long as he recovers and stays healthy. The Dolphins need a capable outside cornerback -- especially after tradingJalen Ramseyto the Steelers on Monday.

LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina*

Aaron Rodgerseventually signed with the Steelers, but all signs indicate it's a one-year arrangement, which makes quarterback Pittsburgh's offseason focus again in 2026. Sellers is one of the nation's most exciting prospects, as he threw for 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions last season while rushing for 674 yards and seven scores. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder is big, strong and mobile and could be picked way before this if he cleans up some decision-making mistakes. With two years of eligibility following next season, Sellers is no lock to be in the draft, but his potential excites evaluators.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame*

The Bears were rumored to be interested inAshton Jeantyhad he fallen to them in the 2025 draft, so perhaps 2026 is when they'll get a running back. Love was one of the best running backs in the country last season as a sophomore, rushing for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is a bruising runner at 6-foot and 206 pounds but can also break off big plays -- see his 98-yard TD against Indiana in the first round of the playoffs -- and shake tacklers in space. That, plus his receiving skills, makes him the perfect feature back for new coach Ben Johnson's offense.

Tim Keenan III, DT, Alabama

While the Vikings bolstered their offensive line in Round 1 in 2025 with guardDonovan Jackson, they were linked to many interior defenders during the predraft process and made a run at Milton Williamsin free agency. So defensive tackle is a need, and the 6-foot-2, 326-pound Keenan is a physical, tough-nosed anchor with the prototypical nose tackle build. He has some pass-rush ability (2.5 sacks last season), but Keenan's strength against the run and on-field leadership have scouts discussing him as a potential first-rounder.

LT Overton, Edge, Alabama

When the Packers broke their 20-plus-year first-roundreceiver drought by selectingMatthew Goldenin 2025, they bypassed a need on the edge. So edge rush help should be a priority for Green Bay in 2026, and Overton fits what Packers GM Brian Gutekunst likes at the position. The 6-foot-5, 283-pounder is big, long and versatile and likely would have been a top-50 pick had he entered the 2025 draft. But he returned to Bama to develop his game, refine his pass-rush moves to better match his speed-to-power flashes and improve on the two sacks he had in 2024.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Sean Payton has been vocal about wanting to diversify the Broncos' passing game, most notably adding hybrid players he calls "jokers." He signed one in veteran tight endEvan Engramanddrafted another in running back RJ Harveybut is looking for more. Stowers is my TE1 and is expected to break out even more after catching 49 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns last season. He's more of a slot tight end at 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, resembling Engram. Stowers would serve as a younger version of Engram with greater upside, though.

Austin Barber, OT, Florida

The Texans went through a massive offensive line overhaul after surrendering 52 sacks in 2024, trading left tackleLaremy Tunsil, signing several free agents and selecting tackle Aireontae Ersery in Round 2 of the past draft. But the work in finding better protection for C.J. Stroudis far from over. The 6-foot-6, 314-pound Barber started 12 games at left tackle last season, showing pro-level starting upside thanks to efficient hand placement in pass protection and ideal quickness for zone running schemes.

Patrick Payton, Edge, LSU

Payton has been on scouts' radar since 2022, flashing as a freshman at Florida State before compiling seven sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2023. He struggled along with the rest of the Seminoles in 2024, with his sack total falling to four. He'll look to regain his first-round status at LSU in 2025. If he does, Payton would be an intriguing fit for the Buccaneers, as his quickness and speed off the edge would be an ideal match to the power that defensive tacklesVita Vea and Calijah Kanceypossess.

Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Many thought the 49ers would draft the eventual successor to All-Pro left tackleTrent Williams, who turns 37 in July. But San Francisco passed on tackles in the 2025 draft, so that need still exists. World transferred to Oregon after dominating at Nevada, and the 6-foot-8, 310-pounder has all-world potential with his elite reach, elite agility and experience. The 49ers need to get younger at core positions, and left tackle should be atop their wish list.

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson*

Defensive line could become the No. 1 need if the Bengals can't resolve theTrey Hendrickson and Shemar Stewart contract situations. But assuming cooler heads prevail, Cincinnati should concentrate on its secondary. The Bengals have several young cornerbacks in Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II and Dax Hill, but they've been held back by injuries and inconsistency. Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons standout A.J. Terrell, had two interceptions and broke up 13 passes last season. His versatility, speed and production point to him being a value add late in Round 1.

A.J. Harris, CB, Penn State*

The Commanders traded forMarshon Lattimore last season and picked Trey Amosin Round 2 of the 2025 draft but still have a need at corner, especially when considering Lattimore's age and injury history. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, Harris has the length Dan Quinn loves in his corners. Harris has shown ball-hawking skills and loves to press and jam receivers. He's still a bit green, having started only one season, but last season's tape -- along with Penn State's track record in developing defenders -- makes Harris one of the most promising corners in the country.

CJ Allen, LB, Georgia*

Sometimes when you're watching film, a player jumps out as a perfect fit for an NFL scheme or coach. That's what Allen is with Jim Harbaugh, as the 6-foot-1, 235-pounder fits the mold of linebackers that Harbaugh had with the 49ers and what he recruited at Michigan. Allen crashes rushing lanes with power while showing the agility to excel in pass coverage. He's protected by Georgia's top-tier defensive line, but Allen's read-and-react ability makes him a good bet to be an immediate NFL starter.

Drew Allar, QB, Penn State

WithMatthew Staffordentering his age-37 season, this would be a good spot for the Rams to pick his eventual successor. Allar is a big-armed quarterback with good mobility for his size (6-foot-5, 238 pounds), but he hasn't quite put it all together. He has the arm to make any throw and can escape crowded pockets but goes through cold stretches where his decision-making and accuracy drop off. His development in 2024, in which he increased his completion percentage from 59.9% to 66.5%, is encouraging and suggests that more improvement is on the way.

D'Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana*

The Ravens added two short-term cornerback options in veteransJaire Alexander and Chidobe Awuzie, but they need a long-term solution. Ponds projects as a slot corner because of his 5-foot-9, 170-pound frame, but he's a feisty cover man with ball skills (five career interceptions) and the quickness to match up with inside receivers. Having him join a pair of young safeties in 24-year-old All-Pro Kyle Hamilton and 2025 first-rounder Malaki Starkswould give Baltimore a fierce group of youthful playmakers.

Tyreak Sapp, Edge, Florida

Surprisingly, the Lions chose not to draft an edge rusher to helpAidan Hutchinson -- especially considering the star pass rusher is returning from a season-ending leg injury. Sapp is coming off a career-best seven sacks last season and has the ideal strength at 6-foot-3, 272 pounds to stack up against the run while also showing the quickness to win with his first step. Adding Sapp to Hutchinson, defensive tackle Alim McNeill and 2025 first-round defensive tackle Tyleik Williamswould give Detroit one heck of a defensive front.

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon*

The upcoming season will be key for young Chiefs safetiesJaden Hicks and Chamarri Conner, who have each shown promise but haven't emerged as consistent starters. That could open the door for Kansas City to select Thieneman, who intercepted six passes at Purdue in 2023 and racked up 104 tackles last season. He transferred to Oregon, where he'll be able to play both deep and box safety in Dan Lanning's pro-style defense. His size (6-foot, 207 pounds) and playmaking instincts should allow him to thrive with the Ducks.

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington*

The Eagles have thrived on finding top-20 players who slip through the cracks. Boston could fit that mold, as the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder had 63 catches, 834 yards and 9 touchdowns last season. His physical, above-the-rim style is a lot like Tetairoa McMillan's style. Philadelphia has two bona fide star receivers inA.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but there isn't much behind them. With Brown entering his age-28 season, it's worth taking a young receiver like Boston for three-wide sets now and to eventually replace Brown later.

Jake Slaughter, C, Florida