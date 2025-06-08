BreakingTrump deploys National Guard after Los Angeles immigration protests
22 rescued after boat bursts into flames in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, June 8, 2025 2:36AM
CITY ISLAND, The Bronx (WABC) -- Nearly two dozen people were rescued after a boat burst into flames in the Bronx.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday near the east end of Hart Island.

Three people were pulled out of the water. One person is in critical condition, another is in serious condition and the third is in stable condition.

Nineteen others were able to swim to shore to Hart Island. They were transported to City Island to be evaluated.

The cause of the boat fire remains under investigation.

