22 rescued after boat bursts into flames in the Bronx

CITY ISLAND, The Bronx (WABC) -- Nearly two dozen people were rescued after a boat burst into flames in the Bronx.

It happened just after 8 p.m. Saturday near the east end of Hart Island.

Three people were pulled out of the water. One person is in critical condition, another is in serious condition and the third is in stable condition.

Nineteen others were able to swim to shore to Hart Island. They were transported to City Island to be evaluated.

The cause of the boat fire remains under investigation.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.