25-year-old follows in his parents footsteps owning his own laundromat

QUEENS VILLAGE (WABC) -- It was a full-circle moment when Brandon Hollingsworth came clean to his parents that he wanted to follow in their footsteps to own a laundromat.

At 25 years old, he did it.

"I'm very proud of him, very proud, to the moon and back," said his father, Randy Hollingsworth.

"I feel like I am setting a standard for my siblings, especially and other people that look like me," Brandon Hollingsworth said.

Everyone calls him Don.

Don's Laundry opened on December 31st on Hollis Avenue in Queens Village.

He documents his business on social media.

The Freeport High School graduate dropped out of college in his sophomore year, but had a plan.

"He had a documented business plan, he knew exactly the steps he needed to take and he was prepared. I could not be upset with that," his mother, Nicole Hollingsworth, said.

Brandon is the oldest of 5 siblings.

"I've known Brandon would be a business owner probably since he was 6 and convinced his brothers to swap beds with him and do all the work," his mother said.

He had a roadmap for his entrepreneurial journey.

His parents own two full-service laundromats and as he grew up, he helped with every aspect of their business.

They laid the groundwork for his venture.

"All the mistakes that were made, I was watching first hand, so I know not to make the same mistakes, I learned to put my money away and not spend on frivolous things and I actually sold sneakers to get enough money to pay the lawyer to get the store," Brandon said.

Brandon plans to expand this business while keeping in mind some very important words of wisdom from his mother.

"Reach for the stars, like do it, do it scared, do it, no matter what it is, go for it," his mother said.

"Catering to my customers, making sure they feel welcome and accepted and they leave always with a smile," Brandon said.

