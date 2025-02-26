3 American women found dead at Belize beach resort: police

SAN PEDRO, Belize -- Police in Belize are investigating after three young American women were found dead in their hotel room at a luxury beachfront resort last weekend.

The women -- identified as 23-year-old Koutar Naqqad, 24-year-old Imane Mallah and 26-year-old Wafae El-Arar -- were found dead at the Royal Kahal Beach Resort in San Pedro on Saturday morning.

The investigation into the cause of their deaths is underway, but Belize's police commissioner said on Tuesday that carbon monoxide poisoning and possible overdoses are being considered.

Officials noted that alcohol and gummies were found in the hotel room. "We've had issues with gummies in the past being resold and sending people to the hospital," the commissioner said in a statement.

An autopsy is being conducted Tuesday, according to police.

The commissioner said authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the resort that showed the women entering the hotel Thursday evening and they were not seen leaving the room again.

Additionally, nobody was seen entering the women's room in the footage, according to the police.

The hotel told authorities that nobody answered the door when housekeeping arrived on Friday, so they left.

Police said the women could have been dead in the hotel for approximately 20 hours before they were found.

The women, originally from Morrocco, lived in Revere, Massachusetts.

"The City of Revere extends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the three local women who tragically and unexpectedly passed away in Belize," the city wrote on Facebook on Monday.