3 apes die from contagious bacterial infection within days of each other at Jacksonville Zoo

Three apes at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens died over the past week due to a highly infectious bacterial infection, according to the zoo.

Bulera, a 35-year-old female lowland gorilla died due to shigellosis - a highly contagious bacterial infection that causes gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea, cramping, vomiting and dehydration, the zoo announced in a post on social media on August 22.

Two brother bonobos, Jumanji and Jenga, later died from the infection, the Jacksonville, Florida, zoo said on Monday.

The source of the infection is unknown, but the zoo said it could have come from an asymptomatic ape who began to shed bacteria for an unknown reason. "It's also possible that the bacteria came from an asymptomatic staff member, but this is highly unlikely," the zoo said.

Shigella is typically spread among primates through feces, food and water. It can also impact humans, who can experience similar symptoms that typically go away on their own without antibiotic treatment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There is no danger to zoo guests, Tracy Fenn, curator of mammals at the Jacksonville Zoo, said during a news conference.

All three animals had existing heart conditions, making them more susceptible to the infection spreading among the primates at the zoo, according to Fenn.

Born in 1989 at the Lincoln Park Zoo, Bulera joined the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in 2009 with her daughter Madini. Bulera had a son in 2015 and became a foster mother to a gorilla infant whose biological mother couldn't raise her, the zoo said.

Jumanji, who was born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park moved to Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in 2008. Described as a "sweet and gentle soul," Jumanji supported his younger brother Jenga after their mother passed away in 2018.

Indigenous to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, bonobos are similar to chimpanzees, but have a smaller frame, shorter clavicle and smaller molars. The female bonobo is the head of the pack and male bonobos remain with their mothers for life relying on them for protection and social status, the zoo noted.

Jenga, the first bonobo birth witnessed by Animal Care Specialists at the facility, was a goofball who was always causing mischief, the zoo said.

"Our hearts are heavy as navigate this difficult time and we are feeling the weight of grief as we continue to care for the rest of our animals," Zoo CEO and President Jeff Ettling said on Wednesday.

Shigellosis can be much more serious in apes since it can be harder for them to fight off the bacteria, the zoo said.

Some of the other 18 apes in the Primate Forest have symptoms like those shown by Bulera, Jumanji and Jenga and are in different stages of treatment and recovery. They are being kept away from those not showing symptoms, added Fenn.

Treatment includes giving the animals fluids, antibiotics and electrolytes. Some may require IV treatment under sedation, she said.

There is no threat to zoo visitors and the zoo is a safe place to visit, officials said.

A fund for public donations has been established by the facility as they continue to care for the infected animals.

