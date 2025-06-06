3 charged in connection with arson, vandalism spree at historic Tarrytown Lighthouse; 1 still sought

WESTCHESTER COUNTY (WABC) -- Westchester County Police have charged three people in connection with the weekend arson and vandalism spree at the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow.

Two suspects, ages 18 and 19, have been arraigned in Sleepy Hollow Village Court and have been charged with Arson, Burglary and Criminal Mischief felonies.

Those suspects are identified as Elvin Ayavaca, 18, of White Plains and Richard Barrero, 19, of Harrison.

The third suspect, a 17-year-old, was charged as a juvenile. He was arraigned in the Youth Part of Westchester County Court. He is not being identified due to his age.

A remaining suspect is still being sought, police said.

The lighthouse had just gone under a multi-million dollar renovation before the arson.

The bulk of the damage is on the first level, including charred ruin and the windows and furniture are broken.

On the second floor, there is more evidence of the vandalism spree.

A caretaker discovered the smoldering aftermath.

"It's heartbreaking to see this kind of damage that was just completely unnecessary," Ken Jenkins for Westchester County Executive, said.

The Tarrytown Lighthouse opened in 1883 and was operational until 1965.

After falling into disrepair, the county spent over $4 million to renovate the 60-foot structure.

It's run by the Parks Department which occasionally deals with vandalism at some of its dozens of facilities, but not to this degree.

"Notoriously, kids come in and they'll have a party or they'll do whatever but then they go this is a whole different ballgame because they literally set the main floor on fire," Westchester Parks Department Commissioner Kathleen O'Connor said.

Public tours had just resumed at the lighthouse, which is on the national register of historic places.

"Just absolutely horrible, I mean this is a treasure to our community, I can't believe somebody would have the nerve to damage it," Mara Choen, a Chappaqua resident, said.

