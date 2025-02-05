Man wanted in alleged rape of 5-year-old girl on Staten Island now in custody

STATEN ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- A man who was wanted in the alleged rape of a 5-year-old girl on Staten Island is now in custody, police said.

30 year old is Dominique Giles, 30, was arrested and charged with 3 counts of rape in the first degree, rape in the second degree, two counts of rape in the third degree, 3 counts of sex abuse, forcible touching, and six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Police sources said Giles is a friend of someone in the child's family.

The alleged crime happened around 5:40 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, inside a residence located near Richmond Terrace and Sharpe Avenue.

The NYPD says Giles raped the 5-year-old victim and then fled on foot.

The victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center for evaluation.

