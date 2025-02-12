BreakingCheck here for school closings and delays in NY, NJ and CT
Murder suspect in Honduras taken into ICE custody on Long Island after violating restraining order

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Wednesday, February 12, 2025 3:36AM
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A man arrested for violating a restraining order on Long Island, was then taken into ICE custody in connection to a murder in Honduras.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Oscar Romero Murcia in Hempstead on Monday, and charged him with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Detectives say Murcia violated a "full stay-away Order of Protection" around 4 p.m. on Saturday, by standing on the sidewalk outside the home of a person they say was a victim of a robbery involving Murcia on Sept. 26, 2024.

The suspect had been released on $15,000 cash bail before violating the order.

Following the arrest, Murcia was then taken into custody by ICE in connection to an active warrant for a murder in Honduras.

