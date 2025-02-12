Murder suspect in Honduras taken into ICE custody on Long Island after violating restraining order

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A man arrested for violating a restraining order on Long Island, was then taken into ICE custody in connection to a murder in Honduras.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Oscar Romero Murcia in Hempstead on Monday, and charged him with criminal contempt in the second degree.

Detectives say Murcia violated a "full stay-away Order of Protection" around 4 p.m. on Saturday, by standing on the sidewalk outside the home of a person they say was a victim of a robbery involving Murcia on Sept. 26, 2024.

The suspect had been released on $15,000 cash bail before violating the order.

Following the arrest, Murcia was then taken into custody by ICE in connection to an active warrant for a murder in Honduras.

