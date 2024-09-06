34-year-old man shot in the chest outside firehouse in the Bronx: police

Shannon Sohn is in NewsCopter 7 with breaking details on a shooting near a firehouse in the Bronx.

HIGHBRUDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot near a firehouse in the Bronx on Friday.

NewsCopter 7 flew over the scene at West 167th Street and Ogden Avenue, located right outside the FDNY Engine 68 Ladder 49 firehouse in the Highbridge section.

FDNY officials say they received a report of a shooting just before 4 p.m.

As NewsCopter 7 flew over the scene, a victim could be seen being taken away on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

Police say the 34-year-old male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln where he's expected to survive.

There are no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

