37 live giant beetles found inside Japanese snack packets at LAX

At least 37 giant live beetles measuring have been found concealed inside of multiple packages of Japanese snacks, potato chips and chocolate at LAX.

At least 37 giant live beetles measuring have been found concealed inside of multiple packages of Japanese snacks, potato chips and chocolate at LAX.

At least 37 giant live beetles measuring have been found concealed inside of multiple packages of Japanese snacks, potato chips and chocolate at LAX.

At least 37 giant live beetles measuring have been found concealed inside of multiple packages of Japanese snacks, potato chips and chocolate at LAX.

LOS ANGELES -- At least 37 giant live beetles measuring 4 to 5 inches have been found concealed inside of multiple packages of Japanese snacks, potato chips and chocolate at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The contraband was discovered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists assigned to LAX during a physical examination of a shipment arriving from Japan via air cargo last month.

Upon inspection, authorities ended up discovering discovered 37 live giant beetles -- worth an estimated $1,480 -- hidden in packets of Japanese junk food.

"They may look harmless but in reality, smuggled beetles pose a significant threat to our vital agriculture resources," said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. "Beetles can become a serious pest by eating plants, leaves, and roots and by laying eggs on tree bark which damages our forests."

Sought after by collectors and enthusiasts, exotic insects are highly popular and often sold online and underground, authorities said.

"The illegal trade of exotic insects bring hefty profits for those willing to take the risk of circumventing U.S. laws and regulations," CBP said in their release regarding the case on Wednesday.

Importing live insects into the U.S., require a U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Inspection Service Plant Protection and Quarantine permit, or a letter issued by PPQ Plants, Pathogens and Biocontrol unit, according to CBP.

The seized beetles were turned over to USDA officials, who will determine the final destination of the insects, meaning they will likely be donated to local zoos that have permits for live insects or be preserved in a local insect collection.

"CBP agriculture specialists combine their scientific knowledge of harmful pests and plant diseases with their expertise in detecting and intercepting these threats before their enter our country," said Andrew H. Douglas, CBP LAX Port Director. "We are very proud of their contributions to our national security mission."

On an average day in 2023, CBP agriculture specialists seize an estimated 3,287 prohibited plants, meat and animal byproducts and intercept over 231 agricultural pests that could potentially harm Americas agricultural resources.