37-year-old construction worker struck and killed by van in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn: police

Lucy Yang has breaking details on the deadly crash in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

37-year-old construction worker struck and killed by van in Brooklyn Lucy Yang has breaking details on the deadly crash in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

37-year-old construction worker struck and killed by van in Brooklyn Lucy Yang has breaking details on the deadly crash in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

37-year-old construction worker struck and killed by van in Brooklyn Lucy Yang has breaking details on the deadly crash in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a construction worker was struck and killed by a van in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Police say the 37-year-old victim was killed after being struck at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Walworth Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 2 p.m.

Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video showing the moments leading up to the crash.



Video shows a white van drive through the intersection and plow into the worker, apparently pinning him to another car.

The victim was seen wearing reflective gear, standing behind traffic cones and holding a flag to direct traffic away from a construction site at the location.

Paramedics rushed to the scene but were unable to save the worker's life.

Witnesses say the white van was going too fast and was trying to pass a truck without the space or right of way to do so.

"He was going so fast, he lifted him up with his side mirror and wedged him between this truck, and when he hit the other car on the other side, he came to a sudden stop and the momentum threw the flagger forward and where he rolled up under the box truck and expired," said witness Michael Matson.

Police sources told Eyewitness News that the driver involved in the incident has been taken into custody.

There's no word yet on whether the driver will face any charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.