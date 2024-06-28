37-year-old man dies after being stabbed inside Brooklyn apartment building

DUMBO, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are investigating a deadly stabbing inside an apartment building in Brooklyn on Friday.

The stabbing happened just after 8 a.m. at 90 Sands St. in the Dumbo neighborhood.

Officers found a 37-year-old man with a stab wound to the torso.

He was taken to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

There's no word on what led up to the attack, and police say no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

