46-year-old man stabbed to death inside Upper West Side apartment building; no arrests

Friday, November 15, 2024 8:36PM
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a 46-year-old man was stabbed to death in his Upper West Side apartment building on Friday.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the torso inside his West 96th Street building at around 10:20 a.m.

They say the stabbing occurred inside an apartment, but not the one the victim lives in.

He was pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Morningside.

So far no one is in custody.

Police are working on a motive. The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

