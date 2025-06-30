24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
6 injured after bear repellent spray attack in Washington Square Park

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 3:25AM
One person was arrested after a bear spray attack in Washington Square Park left six people injured.

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were injured after a spray attack in a crowded Manhattan park.

Police say someone started using bear repellent -- similar to pepper spray -- in Washington Square Park around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they arrested one person.

Greenwich Village was under heightened security for Pride celebrations.

