6 injured after bear repellent spray attack in Washington Square Park

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were injured after a spray attack in a crowded Manhattan park.

Police say someone started using bear repellent -- similar to pepper spray -- in Washington Square Park around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they arrested one person.

Greenwich Village was under heightened security for Pride celebrations.

