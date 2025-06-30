6 injured after bear repellent spray attack in Washington Square Park

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Six people were injured after a spray attack in a crowded Manhattan park.
Police say someone started using bear repellent -- similar to pepper spray -- in Washington Square Park around 8 p.m. Sunday.
Police say they arrested one person.
Greenwich Village was under heightened security for Pride celebrations.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.