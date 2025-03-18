65-year-old owner of auto body shop found dead in Queens

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after the owner of an auto shop in Queens was found dead inside his business.
He was found Monday around 3 p.m. at Mekniko Autoworks on Cross Island Parkway.
Officials say the 65-year-old victim had cuts on his arm and neck when he was found.
The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.
Few other details were released.
----------
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.