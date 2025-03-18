65-year-old owner of auto body shop found dead in Queens

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after the owner of an auto shop in Queens was found dead inside his business.

He was found Monday around 3 p.m. at Mekniko Autoworks on Cross Island Parkway.

Officials say the 65-year-old victim had cuts on his arm and neck when he was found.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

Few other details were released.

