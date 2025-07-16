7.3 magnitude earthquake rattles Alaskan island, prompting tsunami warning

The National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake.

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck near Sand Point, Alaska, on Wednesday, prompting a tsunami warning from the National Weather Service.

Sand Point is located on northwestern Popof Island, off the Alaska Peninsula. It's approximately 600 miles southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

Sand Point, Alaska, June 7, 2016. (Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP)

The earthquake struck 54 miles south of Sand Point, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The tsunami warning is in effect from South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula to Kennedy Entrance and Unimak Pass, Alaska, on the Pacific Coast.

In addition to Sand Point, Alaskan cities Cold Bay and Kodiak are included in the warning area.

Residents in these zones are urged to evacuate inland or to higher ground or move to an upper floor of a multi-story building, according to the National Weather Service.

