7 On Your Side checks out the best deals during Amazon Prime Days on July 16 and 17

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tuesday is the kickoff for the two-day Super Bowl of online shopping the event known as "Amazon Prime Days."

It's where influencers try to get you to buy items that are on sale across the website for Prime members.

Prime Day runs Tuesday, July 16 through Wednesday, July 17.

7 On Your Side found the best deals during Amazon Prime Days are on Amazon's suite of products, like Echo, Kindle, and Fire.

That's where you're going to see the 50-75% off, like on an Echo Spot.

The 2024 version is a smart sleek alarm clock, you can customize the face, and it's got a great speaker to big vibrant sound. You can ask it questions, check reminders, and look for updates.

Plus, it's compatible with your smart home devices, so you can use motion detection, set the thermostat, and turn lights on and off.

It's usually $80. For Amazon Prime, it's now on sale for less.

Another Prime pick a kettle that whistles and changes colors! It lets you boil water like a DJing icon. The graphic turns from black to pink to indicate that it's hot.

The handle stays cool, it holds up to 10 cups, and you can be a boss babe.

Not to be outdone, the OG of home style, the original maven of style, Martha Stewart has a knife block on sale.

It's 14 pieces with tripled riveted forged white handles, you get the steak knives, and the scissors, all linen white in an acacia wood block.

They are high-carbon blades and you even get a sharpener.

If you've been cooking you want to get rid of the smell, you can try an electric diffuser. The one by 60 degrees allows you to diffuse essential oils even in a large room with a compact, stylish design.

It comes with three scents.

Beauty care will also be on sale, we are featuring two serums; Innis Free Green Tea Enzyme and Vitamin C. Vitamin C is great for brightening dark spots. Another one is from Keys Illuminating Serum Prime. It lightens, brightens, and gives you a dewy, glowing look. It's also vegan and cruelty-free.

Lastly, there's something for the kid or the kid in all of us.

You can get off screens and get into being creative with Picasso Tiles. These are magnetic Legos, Montessori-approved. You can learn by playing, dreaming big, create all sorts of shapes. STEM learning! What's great is these make learning fun.

Things can sell out quickly, so you want to watch for the lightning deals.

Lightning deals are flash sales that are for a limited time, so the quantity is limited and when they sell out the deal is done.

Since the discount is deep, you are limited to buying just one, so once you put it in your cart don't dilly-dally. You have 15 minutes or less and the deals get automatically take out of your cart.

Lightning deals are currently active. You just head to the Today's Deals page, which you can find in the list of shortcuts at the top of the Amazon home page in a web browser.

If you're using the Amazon mobile app, tap the three-line menu at the bottom of the screen and choose the Deals & Savings button. Then tap Today's Deals.

Any deal with the countdown timer found on the Today's Deals page is considered a Lightning Deal.

You definitely want to be deal-watching, so log in to your Amazon account, tap settings, and notifications. Then you want to toggle to your watched and waitlisted items, or click dleal notification. That way, when the deal goes live you will get an alert on your phone.

Prime members can subscribe to receive deal-alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items.

Once the event begins, members will receive push notifications on available deals they've subscribed to.

One of the best methods for maximizing your savings is by signing up for invite-only deals.

Amazon Prime invite-only deals, in short, give you a head start in securing some of the best discounts the sale has to offer.

Look at the "deals" on the home page, and you might see a banner advertising the available invite-only deals.

To find more invite-only deals, explore the products on that same "deals" page, click on an item that you're interested in, and if the product is offering an invite-only deal, you'll be able to request an invite on the product details page. You have to be a Prime member to access these deals, so make sure you're logged into your account while shopping.

Becoming a Prime member costs $14.99 a month, $180 per year, or just $139 if you pay it annually. Students get a discounted rate of $69 a year.

Here's a great hack... if you want all the benefits of Prime but don't want to pay for it, sign up for a 30-day trial. You can get all the Prime pricing and free shipping then just cancel your membership before the trial period ends if you don't want to continue.

Also remember all the competing retailers online and big box stores are slashing prices to compete with Prime, so make sure you ask for price matches.

This is called Black Friday in July or Christmas in July.

You can find more deals here: https://abc7ny.com/shop/

