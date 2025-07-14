7 On Your Side helps Brooklyn man secure late father's retirement funds

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A Brooklyn father worked his entire life to provide for his family and now his son is trying to do the same after his death.

But he has hit a major roadblock while trying to secure his father's retirement funds and decided to call 7 On Your Side.

Allen Valentin always puts his family first as he looks out for his mom Esperanza and takes full time care of his grandmother.

"I feel like it's part of my duty as the eldest," Valentin said.

He credits his big heart and work ethic from his late dad, Jose.

"He was the one who had to provide for her and for all of us, basically," Valentin said.

Jose Valentin worked in the Air Force and in law enforcement and most recently was a dispatcher for an armored car company, Rapid Armored.

He worked all the way up until his pancreatic cancer diagnosis in 2021, when his family said his health rapidly deteriorated.

When he died, part of what he left his family was his 401K from his last job worth $26,535.

"You know, it's like my dad put in his time for the city, for the state and also for the country," Valentin said.

For four years, Allen said they couldn't get Rapid Armored to send the correct documentation to get the funds released.

"He worked with them for almost 15 years and it's like they don't want to lift a finger," Valentin said.

Without the money, maintaining their home became impossible.

The house has been in their family for generations and it's where Esperanza and her husband spent the last 40 years together.

They had enough when no one would help and called 7 On Your Side for help.

The team contacted Rapid Armored, which had no comment, but in three business days the funds were finally delivered.

