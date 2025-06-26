7 On Your Side helps Queens nurse clear over $10k in fines for car that no longer belonged to her

Nina Pineda helps the woman get $10,000 in parking tickets cleared on a car she no longer owned.

Nina Pineda helps the woman get $10,000 in parking tickets cleared on a car she no longer owned.

Nina Pineda helps the woman get $10,000 in parking tickets cleared on a car she no longer owned.

Nina Pineda helps the woman get $10,000 in parking tickets cleared on a car she no longer owned.

QUEENS (WABC) -- A nurse from Jamaica, Queens, found herself in a very expensive dilemma after she tried to dispute 98 tickets for a car she sold years ago.

She turned to 7 On Your Side for help.

"Oh, right now over 10,000," Louisa Yeboah said.

Yeboah is on the hook for over $10,000 in violations for no parking, speeding in a school zone and running red lights for a car she sold back in 2022.

"I no longer own this vehicle, i've turned in my plates," Yeboah said.

Three years ago, Yeboah's husband sold her BMW, transferred the license plates to her new car and cancelled the car's registration.

Somehow the repeat violator's flagrant law breaking keeps boomeranging back to her.

"That's when I went to Department of Finance and said, I no longer own this vehicle. I've turned to my plates," Yeboah said.

She said the judge said they would dismiss the tickets.

She thought the issue was in the rear view mirror, except months later there was an entire new slew of tickets.

Some of the tickets were five in one day.

The tickets for expired registration and no license plate were all at the exact same address so Yeboah went to the police.

Her vehicle was abandoned becoming a ghost car, yet its tickets were real, putting her in collections.

Her sister told her to reach out to 7 On Your Side.

7 On Your Side flagged the Department of Finance's parking summons advocate which said it was working with Mrs. Yeboah to dispute the open violations, stretching back two years.

7 On Your Side surprised Yeboah and her sister Bridget with the letter from the city.

"There are currently no outstanding summonses related to Ms Yeboah," the letter said.

The NYPD said her old car was involved in a crime ring and has since been impounded and destroyed.

The DOF said it urges all New Yorkers to remove license plates plus scrape off the registration and inspection sticker from the front windshield when selling your vehicle to prevent you from being charged with parking tickets that do not belong to you.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.