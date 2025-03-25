7 On Your Side helps family get vacation refund after death of 11-year-old foster son

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A Long Island family endured an unspeakable tragedy, losing a child.

11-year-old DJ Woods was born with a heart defect and received a heart transplant.

After fighting hard against complications, he passed away last year.

His devastated family had been planning a vacation cruise, but when tragedy struck and they canceled the trip, they never thought they would have to fight for their money back.

"His other blankets are still brand new. They never even got to get open. His PlayStation, his game is still right here. His games, everything is still right here," foster parent Christopher Jones said.

Chris Jones has left all of his nephew's things just as they were when DJ lived with them.

"This was his little car and his football," Jones said.

Daquan Jones fought congenital defects his entire life, receiving a new heart at just 9 years old.

It worked for two years, just then just shy of his 12th birthday, DJ went in for a routine checkup.

"When he walked out the door to go to the hospital in June. Never did I think that he was not coming back," foster parent Jacinta Jones said. "He said bye I love you, that's the last time I saw him face to face."

Chris and Jacinta Jones were not just aunt and uncle, they were fostering DJ and his 3 younger siblings while Chris' sister could not temporarily care for them.

DJ was the ultimate big brother.

"The last thing he said was asking about them," Jacinta said.

DJ died in early July, just two days before his foster parents were supposed to set sail on a cruise.

A getaway the couple had saved and planned for years.

"I said, you know, I won't be able to go because of the situation. My foster son/nephew passed away. And, you know, I have to plan the funeral," Jacinta said.

They were out over $2000, but almost a year later, still had no reimbursement.

"I don't think they had any compassion or empathy for us," Jacinta said.

The cruise line wasn't offering a refund, a chance to reschedule, a credit, or a chance to transfer until 7 On Your Side got involved.

7 On Your Side wrote to Carnival several times explaining the heartbreaking situation and resending DJ's Obituary.

After radio silence, they got this voicemail from a carnival employee.

"We did receive a follow-up email. Management has taken a look and reviewed and has agreed to go ahead and process the whole refund," the voicemail said.

They'll take their vacation when the time is right.

For now, they're grateful for the huge part DJ played in their life and how he always made them smile and laugh.

Chanteé Lans has more on how Errol Toulon, Jr. has persevered through personal and professional challenges, making history as the first Black sheriff.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.