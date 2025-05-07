7 On Your Side helps restore man's social security benefits after scam freezes them

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Millions of Americans who receive social security benefits have their money loaded onto a government-issued debit card each month.

An East Orange, New Jersey man's card got hacked, and his entire account was frozen.

It stayed frozen while scammers repeatedly tried to order and steal replacement cards.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda applied some heat to get him his benefits back.

You can watch Nina's report in the media player above.

Nina Pineda has more in New York City on what kinds of scams are out there, with the REAL ID deadline fast approaching.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.