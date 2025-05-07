24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
7 On Your Side helps restore man's social security benefits after scam freezes them

Nina Pineda Image
ByNina Pineda WABC logo
Wednesday, May 7, 2025 10:54AM
7 On Your Side: Retiree gets help after social security theft
Nina Pineda and 7 On Your Side helps a man recover nest egg funds.

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Millions of Americans who receive social security benefits have their money loaded onto a government-issued debit card each month.

An East Orange, New Jersey man's card got hacked, and his entire account was frozen.

It stayed frozen while scammers repeatedly tried to order and steal replacement cards.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda applied some heat to get him his benefits back.

You can watch Nina's report in the media player above.

----------
