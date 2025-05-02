7 On Your Side shares May Best Bets, deals and sales

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- May flowers are in bloom, but so are the deals.

From Mother's Day sales to Memorial Day Weekend blowouts, May is a great month of discounts.

May is also Small Business Month.

Little Market NYC in the village showcases local designers, and supporting local is one of May's Best Bets.

The fabulous Feng sisters Wendy, Cindy and Kimberly, provide incubator space for dreamers launching their own beautiful businesses.

Shopping expert and Montclair mom, Trae Bodge, says spoil mom with jewlery, candles and self care this year.

"Mother's Day and Valentine's Day is two times jewelry is on sale," Bodge said.

"Self-care and wellness are a big trend, anything cozy and soft bath products will be great for Mother's Day," she said.

Bodge says if you want something like a bed or a large appliance, spring for it.

"We are in a very limited window if the tariffs are going to happen buy it now those prices are going to go up take advantage of memorial day sales. Memorial days is one of those 3 day weekend known for bigger ticket items. Mattresses home appliances other large items for the home . This a great opportunity to save on those times," Bodge said.

If you don't want to wait for Memorial Day Weekend, deals will drop early in the village.

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY



Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!



Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.